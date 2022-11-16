Nick Martinez’s Padres contract details are out

We heard least night that Nick Martinez was coming back to the Padres on a three-year deal but we didn’t know how much money he was going to get. Now we know.

Kevin Acee wrote in the San Diego Union-Tribune today that Martinez could get up to $42 million in this new deal. The 32-year-old gets $10 million guaranteed in 2023. Then he has the opportunity to opt-out.

If Martinez opts out, the Padres can still make sure he returns by using their $16 million club option in 2024 and 2025. If he opts in for 2024 and 2025, then he will get $8 million guaranteed in 2024 and 2025.

As a Padres fan who saw how impactful Martinez was this past season, I wish there was no opt-out but the good news is the Padres have the control this time because they can bring him back through the club options in 2024 and 2025.

“The contract speaks for itself,” Martinez told Acee. “I’m going to have an opportunity to show I can start for an entire year. Through my incentives and what I’m getting paid this year; those team options give me a chance to prove that. I’m also guaranteeing some security for my family.”

Martinez rejoins Yu Darvish, Joe Musrove and Blake Snell in the Padres rotation.