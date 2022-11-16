Good Morning San Diego - November 16, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Flaherty expected to be Padres’ new hitting coach; Brdar heads to Detroit (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Column: Padres’ rising Pacific Rim success figures to continue (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB News
Is Correa at the top of this club’s wish list? (MLB.com)
Showalter wins record-tying 4th MOY Award (MLB.com)
Tito wins AL Manager of the Year for 3rd time (MLB.com)
Rizzo returns to Yankees on two-year deal (MLB.com)
Tyler Anderson has 3-year deal with Angels (sources) (MLB.com)
12 players decline qualifying offer; 2 accept (MLB.com)
Mets considering Verlander, Senga, trades (report) (MLB.com)
Here are the Manager of the Year vote totals (MLB.com)
Royals pursuing new ballpark in downtown Kansas City (MLB.com)
Latest rumors, news on free agents and trades (MLB.com)
Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)
Here are the free agents for every team (MLB.com)
Loading comments...