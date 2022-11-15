 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Talking Friars Ep. 281: Padres bring back Nick Martinez!

The Padres bring back one of their 2022 MVPs

By Ben Fadden
Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres - Game Three Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

According to reports, the Padres and Nick Martinez have agreed to a deal days after Martinez opted out! This is huge for San Diego to get back one of their most valuable players from this past season.

