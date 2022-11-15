Talking Friars Ep. 281: Padres bring back Nick Martinez!

According to reports, the Padres and Nick Martinez have agreed to a deal days after Martinez opted out! This is huge for San Diego to get back one of their most valuable players from this past season.

New Pod: Reaction to the Padres bringing back Nick Martinez



Watch: https://t.co/Z8pt4Lia5o

Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpbMgc pic.twitter.com/PWbzi7PwPo — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) November 16, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!