Talking Friars Ep. 280: Hitting coach leaves Padres + Rizzo no longer an option

Was Rizzo your most wanted free agent?

By Ben Fadden
/ new
Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game One Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

There was some news that came out earlier today affecting the Padres. Michael Brdar is no longer the hitting coach. Is that a big deal? Plus, Anthony Rizzo has found a team and it’s not the Padres. Where can the Padres turn to now? All that and more on the latest episode of Talking Friars.

