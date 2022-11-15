Padres hitting coach Michael Brdar hired by the Tigers

Many Padres fans wanted hitting coach Michael Brdar fired when the offense wasn’t clicking in 2022. They kind of got their wish today, as he has taken the hitting coach position with the Tigers. It doesn’t sound like he was fired though by San Diego—he just wanted to be in Detroit.

Brdar has Michigan roots, as he used to serve as a coach on the University of Michigan baseball staff before being hired by the Giants.

I’m sure this will make Padres fans happy https://t.co/wF77eNlRuF — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) November 15, 2022

According to Kevin Acee, Ryan Flaherty is expected to take over the role with another assistant, Morgan Burkhart continuing to be on San Diego’s staff.