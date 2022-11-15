 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Padres hitting coach Michael Brdar hired by the Tigers

The Padres seem to be replacing Brdar with current coaches

By Ben Fadden
/ new
San Diego Padres v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Many Padres fans wanted hitting coach Michael Brdar fired when the offense wasn’t clicking in 2022. They kind of got their wish today, as he has taken the hitting coach position with the Tigers. It doesn’t sound like he was fired though by San Diego—he just wanted to be in Detroit.

Brdar has Michigan roots, as he used to serve as a coach on the University of Michigan baseball staff before being hired by the Giants.

According to Kevin Acee, Ryan Flaherty is expected to take over the role with another assistant, Morgan Burkhart continuing to be on San Diego’s staff.

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...