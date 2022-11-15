Good Morning San Diego - November 15, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Padres predicted to sign 2021 All-Star pitcher in free agency (Friars on Base)
Minors: Pedro Avila added to Padres’ roster; Jacob Nix headlines those headed to free agency (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres can’t be ruled out of Aaron Judge free agency chase (Friars on Base)
Can someone please explain how Josh Bell won a Silver Slugger award? (Deadspin)
This Padres-Athletics trade gets Sean Murphy to San Diego (Friars on Base)
Padres can’t be ruled out of Aaron Judge free agency chase (Friars on Base)
MLB News
Mariners star Rodriguez named AL Rookie of Year (ESPN.com)
Harris edges Braves teammate Strider for NL ROY (ESPN.com)
Marlins name O’Connor president in historic hire (ESPN.com)
Puig to plead guilty in illegal sports gambling case (ESPN.com)
Cobb bat from rookie season sells for $1.075M (ESPN.com)
Cubs release five-time Gold Glove OF Heyward (ESPN.com)
Passan predicts offseason’s big moves (ESPN.com)
Loading comments...