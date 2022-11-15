 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - November 15, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres predicted to sign 2021 All-Star pitcher in free agency (Friars on Base)

Minors: Pedro Avila added to Padres’ roster; Jacob Nix headlines those headed to free agency (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres can’t be ruled out of Aaron Judge free agency chase (Friars on Base)

Can someone please explain how Josh Bell won a Silver Slugger award? (Deadspin)

This Padres-Athletics trade gets Sean Murphy to San Diego (Friars on Base)

MLB News

Mariners star Rodriguez named AL Rookie of Year (ESPN.com)

Harris edges Braves teammate Strider for NL ROY (ESPN.com)

Marlins name O’Connor president in historic hire (ESPN.com)

Puig to plead guilty in illegal sports gambling case (ESPN.com)

Cobb bat from rookie season sells for $1.075M (ESPN.com)

Cubs release five-time Gold Glove OF Heyward (ESPN.com)

Passan predicts offseason’s big moves (ESPN.com)

