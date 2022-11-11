Talking Friars Ep. 277: What could a Nick Martinez deal look like for the Padres?

Nick Martinez was one of the most valuable Padres players in 2022 but it isn’t a guarantee that he returns to San Diego. What could the contract look like and would it prevent the Padres from building a complete roster?

New Pod: What could a Nick Martinez deal look like?



-Muncy thinks the Dodgers make pitchers focus more

-Imagine if Seidler fired Preller after a WS…That’s what’s happening in Houston right now



Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpbMgc

Watch: https://t.co/YIyqIipQia pic.twitter.com/st827lrluL — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) November 11, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!