Good Morning San Diego - November 11, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Brandon Drury on Silver Slugger | 11/10/2022 | San Diego Padres (MLB.com)
MLB Free Agency Opens, Padres Re-Sign RHP Robert Suarez (NBC 7 San Diego)
RHP Robert Suarez staying with Padres: Why the former NPB star earned a rare 5-year deal (The Athletic)
What we’re hearing about the Padres’ offseason: Nick Martinez, Fernando Tatis Jr. (The Athletic)
Suarez, Padres agree to five-year, $46 million deal (source) (MLB.com)
MLB News
As GM Meetings wrap, 1 move expected to light Hot Stove (MLB.com)
VOTE NOW: All-MLB Team nominees announced (MLB.com)
Here are the 2022 Silver Slugger winners (MLB.com)
Dodgers near 1-year deal to bring back Kershaw (sources) (MLB.com)
Yanks ‘indeed interested’ in this impact left-handed bat (MLB.com)
Who are the best bats on the free-agent market? (MLB.com)
Toughest decisions for each team ahead of Rule 5 Draft (MLB.com)
Pirates get 1B Ji-Man Choi in trade with Rays (MLB.com)
Latest rumors, news on free agents and trades (MLB.com)
Each team’s biggest offseason need (MLB.com)
Here’s how the 2023 option decisions played out (MLB.com)
Here are the free agents for every team (MLB.com)
Loading comments...