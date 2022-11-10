 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Talking Friars Ep. 276: Robert Suarez surprisingly is back + Padres considering moving Tatis to 2B, signing deGrom?

Plus, Nick Martinez has made his player option decision

Cleveland Guardians v San Diego Padres Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

Today is the official start of free agency! The Padres can now speak to every free agent on the market. Nick Martinez opted out of his contract today but he still has interest in returning. Robert Suarez is surprisingly in agreement on a multi-year contract. A.J. Preller gave us a Fernando Tatis Jr. update yesterday. Does Tatis moving to second base make sense? Plus, there is a rumor out there that San Diego is interested in a couple Mets pitchers—one of them being Jacob deGrom. All that and more discussed on today’s episode of Talking Friars!

