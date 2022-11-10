 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Manny Machado & Jake Cronenworth among five Padres nominated for All-MLB Team

The All-MLB team will be announced in December

By Ben Fadden
National League Championship Series Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies v. San Diego Padres Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Major League Baseball announced the All-MLB finalists today. Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth, Brandon Drury, Juan Soto and Yu Darvish are the Padres finalists.

Machado seems like the only player who has a real chance to be named to the All-MLB Team, which is comprised of the best players at each position each year. He is also a NL MVP finalist after hitting over 30 home runs and producing a 7.4 FanGraphs WAR in the 2022 regular season.

Voting is open to fans right now so make sure to get your votes in for Padres players! November 22 at 2 pm PT is when voting closes. Click here to vote!

The team will be announced at the Winter Meetings on December 5 on MLB Network.

