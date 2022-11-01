Trent Grisham wins second career Gold Glove Award

It was announced on ESPN2 today that Trent Grisham won the 2022 National League Center Field Gold Glove Award. Juan Soto, Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim were finalists at right field, second base and shortstop respectively but did not win. Manny Machado and Jurickson Profar somehow were not a finalists at third base and left field.

Managers and coaches made up 75% of the vote with the SABR Defensive Index (SDI) covering the remaining 25% of the vote.

Below is the full list of the National and American League Gold Glove winners:

3B: Ramon Urias (Orioles), Nolan Arenado (Cardinals)

SS: Jeremy Pena (Astros), Dansby Swanson (Braves)

2B: Andres Gimenez (Guardians), Brendan Rodgers (Rockies)

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), Christian Walker (Diamondbacks)

C: Jose Trevino (Yankees), J.T. Realmuto (Phillies)

P: Shane Bieber (Guardians), Max Fried (Braves)

LF: Steven Kwan (Guardians), Ian Happ (Cubs)

CF: Myles Straw (Guardians), Trent Grisham (Padres)

RF: Kyle Tucker (Astros), Mookie Betts (RF)

Utility: D.J. LeMahieu (Yankees), Brendan Donovan (Cardinals)