2022 Padres Player Review: Luis Campusano

2022 Regular Season Statistics

-0.2 fWAR, 16 G, .250 AVG, .260 OBP, .333 SLG, 73 OPS+, 4 R, 5 RBI, 1 HR

Positives From This Season

Luis Campusano hasn’t gotten a real chance to start consistently at the major league level so don’t look at the major league statistics too much because it’s a small sample size. The main positive I’m taking from Campusano’s time in San Diego this year is what happened near the end of the season.

After not having success catching for Sean Manaea in Kansas City in late August, Campusano worked really hard at preparing to catch Joe Musgrove a few days later. The preparations ended up working, as Musgrove went 6.2 innings and struck out 11 batters.

“I thought he did really good,” Musgrove told reporters after the start. “I told him he did a really good job and just the more you get back there and more experience you get that’s what is going to elevate the game for you and make things a little clearer. Right now, you’re coming up trying to learn each pitcher and learn the lineups. It’s a lot going on, so I thought he did a really good job with it.”

It seems like Campusano is trying to be the best catcher he can be, which is encouraging because there is the belief by some that his mind wanders during games. I’m sure that’s a narrative he doesn’t want to spread. Nola is the starting catcher next year but if Campusano keeps working he should be getting more playing time soon.

Negatives From This Season

It’s difficult to point out negatives for Campusano this season because it’s not like he played 50 games where we would have a better sample size. The power numbers aren’t really there at the major league level but once he gets more at-bats against major league pitching, he should be able to adjust and improve.

If you wish to listen or watch me talk more about Campusano’s season on the Talking Friars Podcast/YouTube show, click here!