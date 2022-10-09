Padres beat Mets, advance to NLDS vs. Dodgers

The San Diego Padres are heading back to southern California tonight, but there season isn’t done.

The Padres won Game 3 of their Wild Card series against the New York Mets in a 6-0 victory to advance to the Division Series.

The Padres started the scoring off by loading the bases in the second inning and Austin Nola knocking in the first two runs of the game.

That was more than enough run support for Joe Musgrove, who pitched a gem to save San Diego’s season. Musgrove pitched seven innings and allowed just one hit while striking out five batters.

The Padres added some insurance runs throughout the game, tacking on a run in the fourth and fifth innings. The team also scored twice in the eighth inning to make it a 6-0 score.

The Padres will now head to Dodger Stadium to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:37 p.m.