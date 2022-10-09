San Diego Padres very own with the season on the line

The San Diego Padres are set to take on the Mets in New York for game three of the NLWC series. Starting for the Padres will be a local childhood fan of the team Joe Musgrove. For Padres fans it has to be a special feeling having a guy on the mound that wants this win just as much as the fans if not more.

The Padres have not won a Playoff series with fans being allowed in attendance since 1998. If you were born in 1999 you can legally go anywhere in the Gaslamp and buy a beer. That’s how long the drought has been since 1998. Just in case you forgot the 2020 series win vs St. Louis no fans were allowed at Petco Park.

Why is that relevant? Musgrove was only five years old at the time. He lived through the drought as a Padres fan throughout his childhood and teen years. As someone who shared a locker room at middle school during PE and high school during our time on the Grossmont football team. I remember the conversations about the Padres showing hope and then coming short like their last 90-win season in 2010 when they missed the postseason entirely.

In Musgrove’s last six starts vs playoff teams, the Padres are 0-6, including a loss to the Mets. The great thing about the playoffs is all that erases. You only need just one win tonight, not all of the six back.

We saw two home runs by Trent Grisham already. I am not sure how much more you can ask from him. Eventually, the other lefty hitter Jake Cronenworth needs to get a hit ASAP with these RHP vs LHH matchups. Some please call Statefarm and ask for Jake.

I believe Musgrove will make things happen tonight. If the Padres are going to move on to Los Angeles they will need the bullpen to be effective tonight.