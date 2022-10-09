Talking Friars Ep. 246: Musgrove dominates, Padres move past the Mets in NL Wild Card series!

The Padres and Mets split the first two games of their Wild Card Series, which put both team’s seasons on the line tonight. Joe Musgrove wasn’t going to let down the city of San Diego tonight! I give you my reaction to the game in this episode!

New Pod: Musgrove dominates, Padres move past the Mets in NL Wild Card series!



-Grisham: series MVP

-Screw Buck Showalter

-Mets fans should be ashamed of themselves



