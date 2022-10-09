 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 245: Reacting to the Padres 7-3 Game 2 loss to the Mets

The Padres couldn’t finish the job tonight

By Ben Fadden
/ new
Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres v New York Mets - Game Two Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Padres took down Max Scherzer on Friday but on Saturday it was the Mets turn to get a win. I give my reaction to the game in this episode!

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...