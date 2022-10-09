Talking Friars Ep. 245: Reacting to the Padres 7-3 Game 2 loss to the Mets

The Padres took down Max Scherzer on Friday but on Saturday it was the Mets turn to get a win. I give my reaction to the game in this episode!

New Pod: Padres lose 7-3 in Game 2 to the Mets



-Snell's start was disappointing

-Morejon left in too long?

-Why you should be confident going into Game 3



