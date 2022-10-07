Talking Friars Ep. 244: Padres Hit 4 Homers, Blowout the Mets in Game 1

The Padres started off their postseason tonight against the Mets with a blowout win! Jacob Zimmermann and I give our thoughts on the game!
New Pod: Padres vs. Mets Game 1 Reaction!— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) October 8, 2022
-Scherzer sucked
-Darvish dominated
-Emma Stone>
-Same lineup tomorrow?
-Postgame quotes
https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic
https://t.co/d29u06KOty pic.twitter.com/07XzStJkgy
Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars
Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.
Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!
Loading comments...