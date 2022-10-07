Talking Friars Ep. 244: Padres Hit 4 Homers, Blowout the Mets in Game 1

The Padres started off their postseason tonight against the Mets with a blowout win! Jacob Zimmermann and I give our thoughts on the game!

New Pod: Padres vs. Mets Game 1 Reaction!



-Scherzer sucked

-Darvish dominated

-Emma Stone>

-Same lineup tomorrow?

-Postgame quotes



