 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 244: Padres Hit 4 Homers, Blowout the Mets in Game 1

Josh Bell got it going in the first!

By Ben Fadden
/ new
Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres v New York Mets - Game One Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Padres started off their postseason tonight against the Mets with a blowout win! Jacob Zimmermann and I give our thoughts on the game!

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...