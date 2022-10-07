Game 1 Padres at Mets lineup announced

The San Diego Padres get ready to take on the New York Mets in Game 1 of the NLDS. These will be the lineups set to take on two of the top starting pitchers in the league.

San Diego Padres

The top three in the lineup were a no-brainer, three guys you fully trust. It’s one of the “other guys” that will have my interest in this game.

Trent Grisham has not had a pretty season at all. But, his home run count has added some makeup to his ugly year. With the LHH vs RHP matchup, you hope Grisham can run into something vs Max Scherzer, a guy he faced before in the Playoffs during his infamous wild card game with Milwaukee vs Washington in 2019.

New York Mets

The Mets were a top-five batting average, on-base percentage, and scoring offense all season long. Yu Darvish must be on his “A game” here in game one.