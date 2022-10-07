Talking Friars Ep. 243: Tony Gwynn’s Agent John Boggs on Padres Making Postseason, Negotiating with A.J. Preller

On the day the Wild Card series starts, MLB agent John Boggs joins the show to discuss what it’s like for him to see the Padres make the postseason, what his focus turns to once the season concludes, what negotiating with A.J. Preller is like, how hectic the trade deadline is for him and what his thoughts are about contract and trade offers being leaked to the media.

New Pod: Tony Gwynn's Agent John Boggs on Padres Making Postseason, Negotiating with Preller



-His focus when season ends

-How hectic the trade deadline is

-Thoughts on media leaking info

-How the Gwynn family is doing



https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

https://t.co/5ZOP8JeRhA pic.twitter.com/i0yeGWfhvW — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) October 7, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!