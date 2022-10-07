Padres Wild Card roster is set

This morning at 7 am PT it was required for all postseason teams to submit their rosters to Major League Baseball. Below are the 26 guys A.J. Preller and Bob Melvin are going with:
Pitchers (12)
Yu Darvish
Luis Garcia
Josh Hader
Tim Hill
Pierce Johnson
Sean Manaea
Nick Martinez
Adrian Morejon
Joe Musgrove
Blake Snell
Robert Suarez
Steven Wilson
Catchers (3)
Jorge Alfaro
Luis Campusano
Austin Nola
Infielders (7)
Josh Bell
Jake Cronenworth
Brandon Dixon
Brandon Drury
Ha-Seong Kim
Manny Machado
Wil Myers
Outfielders (4)
Jose Azocar
Trent Grisham
Jurickson Profar
Juan Soto
The only surprise on the roster for some fans is probably that Mike Clevinger didn’t make the roster. Craig Stammen and Nabil Crismatt obviously weren’t going to make it, as they each threw multiple innings on Wednesday.
While Clevinger traveled to New York after testing negative for COVID, the Padres believe they have enough pitching for three games and leaving Clevinger off the roster allows them to save him for a potential NLDS Game 1, which would take place at Dodger Stadium next week.
All 14 position players who were on the roster to end the regular season made the postseason roster.
Loading comments...