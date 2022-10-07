Padres Wild Card roster is set

This morning at 7 am PT it was required for all postseason teams to submit their rosters to Major League Baseball. Below are the 26 guys A.J. Preller and Bob Melvin are going with:

Pitchers (12)

Yu Darvish

Luis Garcia

Josh Hader

Tim Hill

Pierce Johnson

Sean Manaea

Nick Martinez

Adrian Morejon

Joe Musgrove

Blake Snell

Robert Suarez

Steven Wilson

Catchers (3)

Jorge Alfaro

Luis Campusano

Austin Nola

Infielders (7)

Josh Bell

Jake Cronenworth

Brandon Dixon

Brandon Drury

Ha-Seong Kim

Manny Machado

Wil Myers

Outfielders (4)

Jose Azocar

Trent Grisham

Jurickson Profar

Juan Soto

The only surprise on the roster for some fans is probably that Mike Clevinger didn’t make the roster. Craig Stammen and Nabil Crismatt obviously weren’t going to make it, as they each threw multiple innings on Wednesday.

While Clevinger traveled to New York after testing negative for COVID, the Padres believe they have enough pitching for three games and leaving Clevinger off the roster allows them to save him for a potential NLDS Game 1, which would take place at Dodger Stadium next week.

All 14 position players who were on the roster to end the regular season made the postseason roster.