Talking Friars Ep. 242: Guessing the Padres Game 1 Lineup vs. the Mets

Game 1 is tomorrow and I cannot wait for this matchup. In the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give my thoughts on MLB.com ranking the Padres pitching staff as the worst in the postseason before trying to guess what Bob Melvin’s lineup will look like tomorrow night!

Let me know in the comments what your lineup would be for Game 1.

New Pod: Guessing the Padres Game 1 Lineup vs. the Mets



-Snell starting Game 2

-Padres ranked as worst postseason pitching staff

-Bell, Drury and Myers: Which two should start tomorrow?

-Lineup's history against Scherzer



https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

https://t.co/XqiQ4FCgmA pic.twitter.com/NOjwBug1FD — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) October 6, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!