Good Morning San Diego - October 6, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, October 6, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres’ Mike Clevinger lands on injured list with illness, putting playoff availability in question (CBS Sports)

Padres Place Mike Clevinger On IL Due To Illness (MLB Trade Rumors)

Giants vs. Padres - Game Recap - October 5, 2022 (ESPN.com)

Padres look back in final loss, look ahead to Mets (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

The postseason bracket is set (MLB.com)

Wild Card Series game times announced (MLB.com)

Ohtani makes more history to close ‘unbelievable’ year (MLB.com)

Build a perfect bracket, compete to win $100K (MLB.com)

Final Power Rankings heading into postseason (MLB.com)

NL MVP race is wide open. Let’s break it down (MLB.com)

Vogt’s emotional farewell ‘everything I could dream of’ (MLB.com)

Arraez captures American League batting title (MLB.com)

Here’s how the postseason pitching staffs rank (MLB.com)

Wild Card Series teams with best chance to win it all (MLB.com)

Breaking down Rays-Guardians, position by position (MLB.com)

Breaking down Mariners-Blue Jays, position by position (MLB.com)

New MLB postseason format, explained (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

