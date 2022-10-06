How to watch or listen to the Padres vs. Mets Wild Card Series

The San Diego Padres landed last night in New York and will start their first round playoff series against the New York Mets tomorrow night. Major League Baseball released the start times yesterday for the series along with where fans can watch the games.
Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez and Buster Olney will have the TV call for the entire series while Jesse Agler and Tony Gwynn Jr. will have the Padres local radio call.
Game 1: Friday, October 7
First pitch: 5:07 pm PT
Location: Citi Field
TV: ESPN, ESPN app
Radio: 97.3 The Fan
Game 2: Saturday, October 8
First pitch: 4:37 pm PT
Location: Citi Field
TV: ESPN, ESPN app
Radio: 97.3 The Fan
Game 3 (If Necessary): Sunday, October 9
First pitch: 4:37 pm PT
Location: Citi Field
TV: ESPN, ESPN app
Radio: 97.3 The Fan
