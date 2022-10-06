 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch or listen to the Padres vs. Mets Wild Card Series

The start times are out!

By Ben Fadden
/ new
San Diego Padres v New York Mets Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres landed last night in New York and will start their first round playoff series against the New York Mets tomorrow night. Major League Baseball released the start times yesterday for the series along with where fans can watch the games.

Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez and Buster Olney will have the TV call for the entire series while Jesse Agler and Tony Gwynn Jr. will have the Padres local radio call.

Game 1: Friday, October 7

First pitch: 5:07 pm PT

Location: Citi Field

TV: ESPN, ESPN app

Radio: 97.3 The Fan

Game 2: Saturday, October 8

First pitch: 4:37 pm PT

Location: Citi Field

TV: ESPN, ESPN app

Radio: 97.3 The Fan

Game 3 (If Necessary): Sunday, October 9

First pitch: 4:37 pm PT

Location: Citi Field

TV: ESPN, ESPN app

Radio: 97.3 The Fan

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...