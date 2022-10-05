Talking Friars Ep. 241: Padres win Giants series + who should make Wild Card roster

The Padres regular season series is over and now it’s time to focus on the Wild Card series. I give my thoughts on what we saw in the final series against the Giants before telling you what my 26-man Wild Card Series roster would look like if I was Bob Melvin or A.J. Preller.

New Pod: Who should make the Padres Wild Card roster



-Positives from the Giants series

-Manny had one heck of a regular season

-Should Clev, Manaea & Dixon make the WC roster?

-Padres Game 2 starter is TBD

-No deGrom Game 1?



