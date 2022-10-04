Talking Friars Ep. 240: Who should the Padres want to face: Mets or Cardinals?

The San Diego Padres could end up being the fifth or the sixth seed in the postseason. If they’re the fifth seed they’d likely face the New York Mets, who look like they’re going to finish behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. If they’re the sixth seed, they’d face the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals.

Which would be the better the better matchup for the Padres? It’s an intriguing question and I give my answer on the latest episode of Talking Friars.

Let me know who you’d rather face in the comments!

