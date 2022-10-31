2022 Padres Player Review: Pierce Johnson

2022 Regular Season Statistics

0.3 fWAR, 15 G, 14.1 IP, 5.02 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 21 K, 8 BB, 1 HR, 0 HBP

Positives From This Season

When Pierce Johnson was on the mound this year he didn’t pitch badly. He allowed three runs a couple of times but other than that he either shutout or allowed one run in every outing.

Johnson then didn’t allow a run over the course of 4.1 postseason innings. The Padres won only one of the three games he pitched in but he obviously can’t control when he pitches.

Negatives From This Season

The negatives for Johnson this year could turn into a positive for the Padres. He didn’t pitch terrible during the year but he dealt with an injury. The 31-year-old was placed on the IL in April with right forearm tendinitis and didn’t return to the big leagues until September 10.

Obviously San Diego would’ve rather had him on the mound but it’ll be interesting to see if his market is diminished. Perhaps San Diego and Johnson’s agent, John Boggs, can agree on a deal to bring him back on a salary similar to what his was this year ($3 million).

