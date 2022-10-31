2022 Padres Player Review: Tim Hill

2022 Regular Season Statistics

0.5 fWAR, 55 G, 48 IP, 3.56 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 25 K, 14 BB, 1 HR, 4 HBP

Positives From This Season

It feels like Tim Hill’s one of those pitchers that the national baseball world doesn’t pay attention to enough. The ERA numbers don’t stand out but he seems to get out of just about every jam he is asked to get out of.

Again, the ERA doesn’t stand out and it actually doesn’t show how great of a year he had. Hill allowed a run in less than 15% of his regular season games and went 23 games without allowing a single earned run from July 2 to September 6.

He didn’t allow a run or a walk in his three postseason outings in the NLDS and NLCS.

Obviously his unique delivery is an asset to the Padres because regardless of who’s pitching before Hill, the opposing team will get a much different look when he enters the game so I’d imagine it’s hard for the batters to adjust.

Negatives From This Season

It’s difficult to find any negatives from Hill’s 2022 season. He stayed healthy the whole year and pitched well in the postseason. Sure, there were outings where he allowed three or four runs but those didn’t happen more than twice.

If you want to be picky, his fastball velocity and spin rate were poor but he’s not known for blowing fastballs by hitters. His effectiveness is more about his arm angle and his other pitches, such as his sinker and slider.

