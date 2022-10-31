2022 Padres Player Review: Steven Wilson

2022 Regular Season Statistics

0.3 fWAR, 50 G, 53 IP, 3.06 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 53 K, 20 BB, 7 HR, 3 HBP

Positives From This Season

Steven Wilson got off to a heck of a start in his rookie season. He earned his spot on the Opening Day roster and allowed one run in his first eight games. There was a point during the season when Wilson was one of the high leverage relievers for Bob Melvin. His fastball was electric and hitters hadn’t adjusted to him yet.

The 28-year-old didn’t allow more than a run in his last 23 games to end the regular season. In the postseason, Wilson pitched 2.1 scoreless innings against the Mets and Dodgers combined in his first two appearances.

Wilson could earn a higher leverage role in 2023 based on which relievers stay or go this offseason.

Negatives From This Season

There were some rough outings for Wilson but there are rough outings for every reliever in baseball. He was sent down a couple times and had a stint on the IL (left hamstring tendinitis).

