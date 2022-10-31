2022 Padres Player Review: Adrian Morejon

2022 Regular Season Statistics

0.2 fWAR, 26 G, 34 IP, 4.24 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 28 K, 9 BB, 4 HR, 1 HBP

Positives From This Season

Once Adrian Morejon returned from the IL in July, he was pretty solid for Bob Melvin and Ruben Niebla through the rest of the regular season. The ERA is inflated because of a couple four run outings but he held opponents scoreless in 16 of his final 23 appearances.

Morejon pitched a scoreless inning in Game 4 of the NLCS. His fastball velocity was at the 92nd percentile and his fastball spin rate was at the 96th percentile.

Negatives From This Season

Morejon started the season on the IL due to Tommy John recovery from 2021 and then experienced left shoulder inflammation in June, which sidelined him for a few weeks. He has an electric arm so fans are just waiting to see what a full season looks like for the 23-year-old. Who knows when we’ll get one.

A negative on the field in the postseason was his performance in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series in New York. It was clear he didn’t have it, as he didn’t record an out. With the bases loaded Morejon allowed a double to Jeff McNeil to increase the Mets lead from 3-2 to 5-2. The good news obviously is that Joe Musgrove helped pick him up the following day.

