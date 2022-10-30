2022 Padres Player Review: Luis Garcia

2022 Regular Season Statistics

1.6 fWAR, 64 G, 61 IP, 3.39 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 68 K, 17 BB, 3 HR, 5 HBP

Positives From This Season

Luis Garcia played a significant role in the Padres bullpen success this season. He pitched 61 innings during the regular season, which was the most by any full-time Padre reliever (among those who were on the NLCS roster). The 35-year-old finished with a career-high 68 strikeouts and stayed healthy through the entire season once he returned from the IL on April 15 (right oblique strain).

Negatives From This Season

I didn’t find a negative for Garcia this season. As I wrote already, he stayed healthy, pitched a lot of innings and struck out more batters than he ever has in the big leagues. He didn’t allow a run in consecutive outings more than once. If you want to be picky, Garcia did give up a run in Game 4 of the NLCS but that was in his longest postseason outing and he shutout his opponent in every other postseason outing this season.

