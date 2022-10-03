 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - October 3, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, October 3, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres nab Wild Card: ‘Best moments are yet to come’ (MLB.com)

Postseason watch: Braves near division title, SD in (MLB.com)

Padres take bumpy road to champagne-soaked playoff payoff (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Braves on cusp of NL East title after sweep (MLB.com)

Garcia racked up 15 wins but might not start in playoffs ... here’s why (MLB.com)

A’s rookie trio flexes potential with authority (MLB.com)

Triple Crown watch: Judge’s AVG slips after 3 K’s (MLB.com)

Pujols hits HR No. 702 in final regular-season at-bat in St. Louis (MLB.com)

Wheeler’s gem cuts Phillies’ magic number to one (MLB.com)

With ‘gut-punchy’ loss, Crew falls 2 games back (MLB.com)

Aaron Judge home run pace tracker (MLB.com)

Where to sit to catch a historic Judge homer (MLB.com)

61! Judge ties Maris for all-time AL HR record (MLB.com)

Triple Crown? Judge going for the Quadruple Triple Crown (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...