Five Padres named 2022 NL Silver Slugger award finalists

It was announced this morning that Manny Machado (3B), Brandon Drury (UTIL), Josh Bell (DH), Juan Soto (OF) and Jake Cronenworth (2B) have been named National League Silver Slugger award finalists for the 2022 season. Former Padre Luke Voit was also selected as a finalist.

Machado should win the NL MVP if you ask Padres fans and Peter Seidler so it was obvious he was going to be a finalist at third base. He had a 6.8 WAR with 32 home runs, 102 RBI and an incredible 159 OPS+ (100 is league average). Nolan Arenado will be his main competition for the Silver Slugger.

Drury almost got to 30 home runs (28 in total, 8 with the Padres), had a .813 OPS with a career-high 87 RBI.

Bell was hitting .300 at one point with the Nationals and finished the regular season with over 70 RBI.

Soto struggled mightily when he arrived with the Padres so that likely costs him any chance of winning the award but he still put together what most would consider a really solid year. Soto was 23 during the season when he hit 27 home runs, drove in over 60 runs and had an above average 149 OPS+. He also broke Ted Williams record of walks before reaching the age of 24.

Winners for the Silver Slugger awards will be announced November 10 on MLB Network at 3 pm PT.