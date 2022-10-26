 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - October 26, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
‘Many years to come’ for Soto in San Diego? (MLB.com)

Padres’ only plan for Tatis is to play him ‘on the field’ (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres would like to have Soto ‘for many years to come’ (San Diego Union-Tribune)

The top 30 players in the World Series, ranked (MLB.com)

Experts make picks for World Series MVP (MLB.com)

Harper delivering everything Phils expected when they signed him (MLB.com)

Schumaker named next Marlins manager (MLB.com)

The hoagie promotion powering the Phillies to the World Series (MLB.com)

New automated ball-strike system a hit in the AFL (MLB.com)

After criticism of Phillies went viral, Keith Hernandez now approves (MLB.com)

Here are 5 possible landing spots for Judge (MLB.com)

World Series Game 1 FAQ (Friday, 8 p.m. ET/7 CT on FOX) (MLB.com)

Complete World Series schedule, on FOX (MLB.com)

Astros-Phillies position-by-position breakdown (MLB.com)

How the World Series teams were built (MLB.com)

