Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 260: Reacting to A.J. Preller and Bob Melvin’s end-of-season press conference

There was some news that came out of that press conference today

By Ben Fadden
/ new
Atlanta Braves v. San Diego Padres Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Padres manager Bob Melvin and general manager A.J. Preller spoke to the media today at Petco Park to cap off their 2022 season. I give my reaction to their comments in the latest episode of Talking Friars.

Below are some of the main points from the press conference:

  • Melvin thought the season wasn’t a success based off his expectations changing as the season progressed
  • Melvin wouldn’t have changed anything with his decision making in the eighth inning vs. Bryce Harper: “I thought that was our best option”
  • Preller declined to say what specific position he wants Fernando Tatis Jr. to play in 2023: “The position would be like on the field for 145 games”
  • Preller said the Padres will have conversations with Juan Soto regarding a possible extension
  • Melvin interrupted Don Orsillo before the end of the press conference to thank the fans for their support this season

