Talking Friars Ep. 260: Reacting to A.J. Preller and Bob Melvin’s end-of-season press conference

Padres manager Bob Melvin and general manager A.J. Preller spoke to the media today at Petco Park to cap off their 2022 season.

-Bo Mel still thinks Suarez was the right decision vs. Harper

-Preller doesn't name preferred position for Tatis

-SD will talk with Soto about extension



Below are some of the main points from the press conference:

Melvin thought the season wasn’t a success based off his expectations changing as the season progressed

Melvin wouldn’t have changed anything with his decision making in the eighth inning vs. Bryce Harper: “I thought that was our best option”

Bob Melvin still believes using Robert Suarez was the best option in the 8th vs. Bryce Harper



Preller declined to say what specific position he wants Fernando Tatis Jr. to play in 2023: “The position would be like on the field for 145 games”

AJ Preller declines to say what specific position he prefers Fernando Tatis Jr. to play for the Padres when he returns in 2023



Preller said the Padres will have conversations with Juan Soto regarding a possible extension

Melvin interrupted Don Orsillo before the end of the press conference to thank the fans for their support this season

