Talking Friars Ep. 259: Jim Russell Talks Disappointing End to Padres Season

Jim Russell joined the show today to give his thoughts on how the Padres season ended. We talked about Bob Melvin’s controversial decisions, the bottom of the order not producing and where we think Manny should finish in the MVP voting. Also, we revisited Jim’s predictions that he made on the show before the season began. Hope you enjoy!

New Pod: @JimRussellSD Talks Disappointing End to Padres Season



-Successful season with a disappointing end

-Passionate disagreement about Melvin's decision to keep Suarez in vs. Harper

-Looking back at preseason predictions



https://t.co/vtt1GpbMgc

https://t.co/IXYKwJUGZT pic.twitter.com/h2cWEPMjpc — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) October 25, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!