Good Morning San Diego - October 25, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Wil Myers reflects on Padres tenure (MLB.com)
What’s next for the Padres? Why San Diego is set up for a strong 2023 after NLCS exit (CBS Sports)
Padres vs. Phillies - Game Summary - October 22, 2022 (ESPN.com)
MLB News
What will we take away from the World Series winner? (MLB.com)
Phillies family, fans all ‘ride with Philly Rob’ (MLB.com)
Which pitcher is Astros’ weak link? (Spoiler: There is none) (MLB.com)
Could Betts move to 2B if LA signs Judge? (MLB.com)
How the World Series teams were built (MLB.com)
Here are 5 possible landing spots for Judge (MLB.com)
Astros-Phillies WS matchup features historic win disparity (MLB.com)
Complete World Series schedule, on FOX (MLB.com)
Has Judge played his final game for the Yankees? (MLB.com)
World Series Game 1 FAQ (Friday, 8 p.m. ET/7 CT on FOX) (MLB.com)
The greatest, most iconic postseason homers ever (MLB.com)
Longest win streaks to start a postseason (MLB.com)
Teams that owned other teams in October (MLB.com)
Loading comments...