The Padres season was a success

I know you might be bummed out right now about the Padres not getting the NLCS back to Petco Park tonight. Trust me, I’m bummed out too. At the same time though, I believe it’s important to point out that this season was a success.

Was it a disappointing end to a successful season? Yes. There were some questionable decisions Bob Melvin made and bottom line is the Padres were three wins away from winning the pennant.

But it was a successful season nonetheless.

Nobody thought the Padres had a chance to go to the NLCS when we learned Fernando Tatis Jr. was going to miss the entire season. But they still got there.

They beat the 101-win Mets. They beat the 111-win Dodgers. That is serious progress in a single season for a franchise that hadn’t made the postseason in a real season since 2006.

2022 is a success because of not just what they did this season but because this doesn’t feel like a one year thing. A.J. Preller has built a core of players that is going to be wearing the brown and gold for years to come.

Manny Machado, who had his best Padres season yet, is here for six more years assuming he doesn’t opt-out and go elsewhere after 2023. Joe Musgrove is here for five more years. Fernando Tatis Jr. didn’t help the team this year but he’ll be here for 12 more years and we know how great he can be when he’s on the field. Jake Cronenworth is here for at least three more years. Juan Soto is here for two more years (and hopefully more).

The Padres are in a good spot to contend year in and year out. They’re not considered the little brother anymore. They got to the NLCS. Be proud of this team for what they did this season.