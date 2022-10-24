 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - October 24, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, October 24, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Five Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Celebrations break out across Philadelphia after Phillies clinch World Series berth; Jill Biden reps jersey at White House (Philadelphia Inquirer)

Harper sends Phils to World Series with biggest homer of his career (MLB.com)

Harper’s heroics earn him 2022 NLCS MVP Award (MLB.com)

Darvish ‘plunked’ by own teammate on mound (MLB.com)

Yu Darvish hit by throw to mound in NLCS Game 5 (MLB.com)

Decision to have Suarez face Harper backfires on Padres (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Bob Melvin explains NLCS Game 5 pitching decision (MLB.com)

MLB News

Peña powers Astros’ big 3rd, puts hush on Yankee Stadium (MLB.com)

Cortes exits in third with left groin injury (MLB.com)

Watch Harper’s epic HR again and again, from multiple angles (MLB.com)

Yankees gain inspiration from ... ‘04 Red Sox? (MLB.com)

NLCS Game 5 turns with Hader viewing from bullpen (MLB.com)

Complete League Championship Series schedule, networks (MLB.com)

Longest win streaks to start a postseason (MLB.com)

These are the longest WS title droughts (MLB.com)

Teams that owned other teams in October (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...