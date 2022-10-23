 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Talking Friars Ep. 258: Padres lose heartbreaking Game 5 as 2022 season ends

Wow. Just wow

By Ben Fadden
Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Five Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Padres backs were against the wall after a disappointing Game 4 loss and it looked like they were going to be back at Petco Park on Monday for a Game 6 until Bryce Harper said no. I give my reaction to the game in the latest episode of Talking Friars.

