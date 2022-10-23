 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NLCS Game 5: San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies

We know it’s the final game of the series in Philly. Is it the final game of the Padres season?

By Ben Fadden
Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v San Diego Padres - Game One Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies, October 23, 2022, 11:37 a.m. PT

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: FS1

Radio: 97.3 The Fan

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Gaslamp Ball is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

GB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

