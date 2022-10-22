Talking Friars Ep. 257: Padres give up 4 HR, lose Game 4 to Phillies

Going down 3-1 in the series was not what the Padres wanted entering tonight but it felt like there wasn’t as much urgency as there should’ve been to make sure that didn’t happen. San Diego had a 4-0 lead and a 6-4 lead but ended up losing both of them. Some fans are questioning Bob Melvin’s decisions entering and during the game. I give you my reaction in the latest episode of Talking Friars.

New Pod: Padres give up 4 HR, trailing 3-1 in NLCS vs. the Phillies



-Two multi-run leads lost

-Manaea was left in too long

-Huge props to Nick Martinez

-The offense wasn't the problem



LISTEN: https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

WATCH: https://t.co/P34ry0UNXI pic.twitter.com/a6hRUKWLFM — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) October 23, 2022

