Talking Friars Ep. 256: Padres fall 4-2 to the Phillies in Game 3

Joe Musgrove was on the mound for Game 3 and a lot of Padres fans were feeling good about their chances. Musgrove wasn’t at his best but still kept the Padres offense in it. Unfortunately the lineup didn’t come up with the timely hits and in the 9th there was a controversial call on Jurickson Profar’s check swing. I give my reaction to the game in the latest episode of Talking Friars.

New Pod: Padres fall 4-2 in Game 3 to the Phillies



-Musgrove fought hard to keep SD in the game

-Profar got screwed

-Melvin's postgame comments

-Positives from the loss



