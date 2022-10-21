Good Morning San Diego - October 21, 2022

San Diego Padres News
5 NLCS games in 5 days: Which staff has the edge? (MLB.com)
Why Soto might be on verge of postseason breakout (MLB.com)
11 years ago, he was a barber. Now? He’s pitching in the NLCS (MLB.com)
Padres-Phillies NLCS Game 3 FAQ (Fri., 7:30 ET/4:30 PT, FS1) (MLB.com)
Complete League Championship Series schedule, networks (MLB.com)
Padres’ bats come alive in Game 2 comeback win to even NLCS (ESPN.com)
Juan Soto Issued a Warning Shot. The Phillies Better Beware. (Sports Illustrated)
Padres, Phillies pitching plans for remainder of 2022 NLCS (MLB.com)
Padres notes: Machado not among team’s four Gold Glove finalists; Game 4 still up in air; staff in good shape (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB News
Here are the 2022 Gold Glove finalists (MLB.com)
Yoenis Céspedes is looking like his old self in the winter league (MLB.com)
Watch Yankees prospect successfully use ABS challenge (MLB.com)
Philly’s love for Hoskins spikes in postseason (MLB.com)
Framber aims to keep rhythm flowing in ALCS G2 start (MLB.com)
Longest postseason homers since 2015 (MLB.com)
Ranking the potential 2022 World Series matchups (MLB.com)
Experts pick ALCS winner, MVP (MLB.com)
