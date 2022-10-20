Talking Friars Ep. 255: Padres 3B Manny Machado & LF Jurickson Profar snubbed of Gold Glove nominations

Rawlings released their Gold Glove finalists today for the American League and National League. It was assumed by Padres fans that Manny Machado and Jurickson Profar would easily be nominees. I guess we shouldn’t assume anything when it comes to MLB awards because they didn’t make the final three at their respective positions.

The good news though is Juan Soto, Jake Cronenworth, Trent Grisham and Ha-Seong Kim all are nominees to win the NL Gold Glove award in right field, second base, center field and shortstop respectively.

New Pod: Manny and Profar get snubbed



-Comparing Manny to McMahon and Hayes

-Comparing Profar to Happ, Peralta and Yelich

-Croney, Grish, Kim and Soto are finalists!



https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

https://t.co/aU2fNnC2t4 pic.twitter.com/yixTH1brEi — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) October 20, 2022

