Good Morning San Diego - October 20, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Relentless Padres punch back with 5-run 5th to even NLCS (MLB.com)
With 8 straight K’s, Hader revving up to 100 for 1st time in career (MLB.com)
For the first time in history, brothers face off in postseason (MLB.com)
Padres duo joins elite company with back-to-back HRs (MLB.com)
Phillies-Padres score: San Diego rallies behind Juan Soto, Brandon Drury, Josh Bell, Manny Machado to tie NLCS (CBS Sports)
MLB playoffs: Padres come back from early deficit vs. Phillies, pour on runs to win NLCS Game 2 and even series (Yahoo! Sports)
Padres’ bats come alive in Game 2 comeback win to even NLCS (ESPN.com)
NLCS Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies fall to San Diego Padres; series tied 1-1 (6ABC)
MLB News
Verlander fans 11, Astros swat 3 HRs to take Game 1 of ALCS (MLB.com)
Wow! Judge lays out, robs Bregman in ALCS Game 1 (MLB.com)
‘Very weird’ 2nd inning doesn’t derail gutty Snell (MLB.com)
Bader takes Verlander deep in G1 with 4th postseason blast (MLB.com)
After early rally, Phils lose steam en route to road split (MLB.com)
Experts pick ALCS winner, MVP (MLB.com)
Complete League Championship Series schedule, networks (MLB.com)
Longest postseason homers since 2015 (MLB.com)
Baseball’s most unlikely postseason heroes (MLB.com)
Loading comments...