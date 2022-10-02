Talking Friars Ep. 239: The Padres are going to the postseason!

The San Diego Padres have made the postseason in a full season for the first time since 2006! They weren’t able to get a win on Sunday but the fans didn’t care because we’re heading to the playoffs! I give my thoughts on this past series and what this means for the city in the latest episode of Talking Friars!

New Pod: The Padres are going to the postseason!



-My emotional reaction to them clinching

-What it was like at Petco today

-Memorable wins from this year

-Croney, Wil, Manny, Joe & Soto postgame audio from the clubhouse



https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

https://t.co/0lguNZLJXw pic.twitter.com/JI2KsE8Qxi — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) October 3, 2022

