Talking Friars Ep. 254: Padres come back from four run deficit to even NLCS at 1!

Game 2 today almost felt like a must-win game for the San Diego Padres and things weren’t looking great when they were down 4-0 to the Phillies. The good thing though about this team is they never give up! They had a huge five run inning on Saturday night in the seventh inning against the Dodgers and had another one today to put them in front. Now it’s a 1-1 series heading to Philadelphia on Friday night. I give my thoughts on Game 2 in the latest episode of Talking Friars.

New Pod: Padres come back from four-run deficit to even the NLCS at 1!



-Snell did his job

-Manny and Soto came up big and almost everyone else did too!

-Austin gets bragging rights over Aaron



