Padres-Phillies Game 2 lineups as San Diego looks to stay hot after a postseason loss

It’s a new day and a new game, last night is officially behind us. Fortunately, the San Diego Padres are 2-0 in their previous two losses this postseason and they’ll look to keep that going.

Padres starting lineup

This go-around Wil Myers will sit after recording the only hit off of starter Zack Wheeler. Much like Myers yesterday Drury comes into tonight with a sub-.100 batting average.

Drury’s lone playoff hit came against an RHP and with one on the mound today — he needs to double that number desperately.

Also, a clutch hit by Manny Machado would be nice. After each game he has gone hitless this postseason, Machado recorded two hits the next game. Let’s go Mr. 305.

Phillies starting lineup

Blake Snell will look to do the same as Yu Darvish minus the two solo home runs.

A positive note is the two hitters that did damage yesterday (Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper) are both LHH and will have a tough matchup with the LHP in Snell on the mound.

The younger Nola brother (Aaron) will be on the mound for the Phillies and he has yet to allow a run in two postseason starts. So, he’s due to give up something right?

The first pitch is at 1:35 pm on FOX or FS1.