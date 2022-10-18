Talking Friars Ep. 253: Padres get 1 hit vs. Phillies in NLCS Game 1 loss

Usually when we go into a game thinking a pitcher’s duel is going to take place, it doesn’t. Yu Darvish vs. Zack Wheeler seemed like a pitcher’s duel waiting to happen and this time that’s exactly what happened. The Phillies came up with the home runs and the Padres didn’t, which ended up being the difference. I give my thoughts on Game 1 in the latest episode of Talking Friars.

New Pod: Padres get 1 hit vs. Phillies in NLCS Game 1 loss



-Sometimes you gotta tip your cap to the other team's pitching staff

-Remember the Padres lost Game 1 to the Dodgers too

-Series is far from over



