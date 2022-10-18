Padres-Phillies starting lineups and Yu Darvish looks to maintain the Philadelphia

Starting pitcher Yu Darvish has thrown thirteen innings vs the Philadelphia Phillies and has allowed only three runs across those innings. Including seven shutout innings in Philadelphia.

If you haven’t noticed the playoffs are certainly a different beast (LA knows that all too well). Yet, it is encouraging knowing your game-one starter has posted a 2.08 ERA in two starts vs Philadelphia.

The Padres went 1-1 in those starts. But, in the loss – Nabil Crismatt and Ray Kerr allowed four combined runs blowing a would-be second win against the Phillies for Darvish. Also, it should be noted those two bullpen arms are not active for this series.

General manager A.J. Preller brought in Darvish last season to avoid the starting pitching collapse that happened in 2020.

Darvish has more than delivered on that this season – a 2-0 playoff record and a 3.00 ERA have allowed the opportunity for the Padres to beat both 100-win ball clubs on the road in New York and Los Angeles. This NLCS start will be Darvish’s first start at home enjoying the atmosphere of the friar faithful as opposed to dealing with the tough Mets and Dodgers fans.

Phillies starting lineup

The biggest test is Bryce Harper in the Phillies lineup as he is slashing .435/.480/.957 with 3 home runs.

Padres starting lineup

#Padres lineup for Game 1 of the NLCS against the #Phillies pic.twitter.com/kKDfrQ07jO — Jeff Sanders (@sdutSanders) October 18, 2022

The Padres will have a tough test against Zach Wheeler and his 2.16 postseason ERA. Although, it isn’t anything this Padres team can’t overcome.

Current fan favorite Wil Myers is in the starting lineup once again despite his .087 postseason batting average. Maybe the Saturday night after-party in the Gaslamp will put a shot in Myers approach at the plate.

I have the Padres in game one, I am starting to believe this team is becoming a thing of destiny with each passing.